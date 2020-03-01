The Czech Republic has confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Sunday.

Health officials said at a news conference the three patients showed mild symptoms and had traveled from places in northern Italy.

On Saturday, Luxembourg announced its first case of infection by the new coronavirus, a man who recently returned from Italy, Health Minister Paulette Lenert told reporters.

