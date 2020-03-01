Japan on Sunday raised its infectious disease advisory levels for parts of South Korea and Italy, urging its citizens not to take trips to South Korea’s Daegu and Cheongdo regions and avoid non-urgent trips to three areas in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.SHOW MORE
