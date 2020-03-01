Thailand has recorded its first coronavirus death as a 35-year-old man, who also had dengue fever, died from the virus, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said in the news conference on Sunday.
Thailand has recorded 42 coronavirus cases since January, 30 of those have recovered and gone home and 11 are still being treated in hospitals, according to the department.
