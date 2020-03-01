British health authorities said on Sunday there had been 12 new cases of coronavirus in Britain, bringing the total to 35.



Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said in a statement on Twitter that three of those testing positive were close contacts of a known case.



Six others had recently traveled from Italy, and two from Iran. One patient had no relevant travel, and authorities were investigating how they had caught the virus.



Last Update: Sunday, 1 March 2020 KSA 17:07 - GMT 14:07