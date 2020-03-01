British health authorities said on Sunday there had been 12 new cases of coronavirus in Britain, bringing the total to 35.
Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said in a statement on Twitter that three of those testing positive were close contacts of a known case.
Six others had recently traveled from Italy, and two from Iran. One patient had no relevant travel, and authorities were investigating how they had caught the virus.
Read more: Discover which major airlines, countries are canceling flights amid coronavirus
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?