Armenia will temporarily suspend its visa-free regime for Iranian citizens within the next five days, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a government meeting about coronavirus prevention on Monday.



Armenia reported its first coronavirus infection on Sunday, in a citizen returning from neighbouring Iran, and on Monday said it would extend the closure of its border with Iran, which was announced on February 23.



Pashinyan did not say how long the additional extension would be.

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 11:28 - GMT 08:28