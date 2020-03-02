Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay US presidential candidate from a major party, on Monday officially ended his campaign to be the Democratic nominee to take on Donald Trump in November's election.
SHOW MORE
Thank you for inviting me into your homes, sharing your stories, and putting your trust in me. We launched our campaign because Americans are hungry for a new kind of politics that brings us together.— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) March 2, 2020
And together we'll beat this president and build the era that must come next. pic.twitter.com/QDajvx1lpL
How are we doing?