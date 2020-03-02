India said on Monday two people in the country had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to five.



One case was detected in the capital New Delhi, while the other was in the southern state of Telangana, the government said in a statement.



The patients had a travel history from Italy and the United Arab Emirates, respectively, the statement said. Both patients were stable and being closely monitored.

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 12:23 - GMT 09:23