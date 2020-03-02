Indonesia on Monday reported its first confirmed cases of coronavirus, after health officials in the world’s fourth-most populous country hit back at questions over its apparent lack of infected patients.
A 64-year-old woman and her daughter, 31, tested positive for the virus at a Jakarta hospital, said health minister Terawan Agus Putranto.
“This morning I received the test results and they were positive,” he told reporters in the capital.
“Both are in good condition ... they don’t have serious breathing difficulties.”
Officials said that the pair may have been in close contact with a Japanese national who has since tested positive after returning to neighbouring Malaysia.
