Kazakhstan will bar Iranian nationals from entering the Central Asian nation starting from March 5, the government said on Monday, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The government will also decrease the number of flights to and from Azerbaijan and suspend the issuance of work permits to citizens of countries hit by the virus, officials said at a government meeting on Monday.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?