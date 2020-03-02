Kazakhstan will bar Iranian nationals from entering the Central Asian nation starting from March 5, the government said on Monday, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



The government will also decrease the number of flights to and from Azerbaijan and suspend the issuance of work permits to citizens of countries hit by the virus, officials said at a government meeting on Monday.

Read more:

How to spot symptoms of the coronavirus

How deadly is the coronavirus and is there a cure: 10 questions answered

Opinion: Coronavirus: Iran’s Kiss of Death to the Lebanese

Opinion: In the Middle East, coronavirus spreads along routes of trade, faith, and war

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 06:46 - GMT 03:46