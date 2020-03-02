The Louvre museum in Paris shut its doors to the public early on Monday as management and workers held a meeting over the risks associated with the coronavirus.



A sign in multiple languages on the museum’s main entrance read: “Today the opening of the Louvre is delayed. We will inform you about a potential opening time as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.”



Several dozen tourists and art lovers waited in line outside the ticket office; others gave up and walked off.



Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 11:59 - GMT 08:59