New York state confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Monday, in a woman in her late 30s who had traveled to Iran, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter.
We have learned of the 1st positive case of COVID-19 in NY. The patient contracted the virus while in Iran & is isolated— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 2, 2020
There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in NY. We are diligently managing this situation &will provide info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/rLnObvrg3R
