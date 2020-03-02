New York state confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Monday, in a woman in her late 30s who had traveled to Iran, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter.

“The patient, a woman in her late thirties, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home. The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York,” Cuomo said.

Check out our dedicated coronavirus site here.

He urged citizens to remain calm: “There is no reason for undue anxiety – the general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”

We have learned of the 1st positive case of COVID-19 in NY. The patient contracted the virus while in Iran & is isolated



There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in NY. We are diligently managing this situation &will provide info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/rLnObvrg3R — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 2, 2020

Iran’s Health Ministry raised on Sunday the nationwide death toll from the new coronavirus to 54 as the number of infected cases jumped to 978 people.

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 04:32 - GMT 01:32