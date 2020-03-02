A Russian citizen returning from Italy was diagnosed with coronavirus, the RIA news agency cited the healthcare ministry as saying on Monday.
Another three Russian nationals are receiving treatment in Russia after they contracted the virus on a cruise ship in Japan, authorities have said. Two Chinese nationals were earlier taken to hospital in Russia with the virus, but have since recovered.
