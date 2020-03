Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia has no intention of going to war with anyone, according to the country’s TASS news agency.

The statement comes as Russia’s relations with Turkey are strained over clashes in northern Syria. Russia backs the Syrian regime, while Turkey backs anti-government opposition groups.

Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Friday to arrange a meeting to address tensions in Syria’s Idlib province, after the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in a strike by Syrian government forces, who are backed by Russian air power.

An unidentified aircraft was shot down in Idlib on Sunday, prompting the Syrian regime to announce it was closing airspace over Idlib in a move which would stop Turkish jets from flying in the region.

A map of the area in Idlib province which has witnessed fighting recently.

- With Reuters.

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 09:46 - GMT 06:46