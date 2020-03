The second fatality from the novel coronavirus on US soil has been confirmed, health officials said Sunday.

The man, who died Saturday, was in his 70s and had “underlying health conditions,” according to the public health office in King County, Washington state.

The first person to die of coronavirus in the US was also in Washington state in the northwest of the country.

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 06:26 - GMT 03:26