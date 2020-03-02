South Korea reported 123 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total infections to 4,335, the Yonhap news agency said, citing health authorities.
The updated numbers added to the 476 recorded earlier by the the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
