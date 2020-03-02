South Korea reported on Monday 476 new coronavirus cases, taking its national tally to 4,212, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.



The death toll rose to 22, up from 20 the day before, KCDC said.

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 05:21 - GMT 02:21