A third person has died in France of the new coronavirus, sources in northern France said Monday, confirming the death of an elderly woman in a town that already lost a schoolteacher to the disease.

The woman, who was in her eighties, lived in Crepy-en-Valois, 70 kilometers northeast of Paris, where a 60-year-old teacher who died last week had been working.

As of Sunday, France had 130 confirmed cases of the flu-like disease, according to Reuters.

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 22:20 - GMT 19:20