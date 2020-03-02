The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 150 on Monday from 129 on Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said.



More than half of the cases, 86, are in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, where several schools and daycare centers will be closed on Monday to try to prevent the spread of the virus after staff members tested positive.

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 12:16 - GMT 09:16