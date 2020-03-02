British health authorities said on Monday there had been four more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 40.
Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer of England, said the four new patients had recently travelled from Italy.
Earlier on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country needed to be prepared for the new coronavirus to spread further.
