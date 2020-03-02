US government military laboratories are working to develop a vaccine for the fast-spreading coronavirus, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday.

“Our research labs, our military research labs, are working feverishly around the horn here to try to come up with a vaccine,” General Mark Milley said at a Pentagon briefing.

“So we’ll see how that develops over the next couple of months.”

