Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with US President Donald Trump over the migration crisis evolving on Greece’s borders with Turkey, a statement from the Greek premier’s office said on Monday.
Trump “recognized the right of Greece to enforce the law on its borders,” the statement added.
