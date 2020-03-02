Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with US President Donald Trump over the migration crisis evolving on Greece’s borders with Turkey, a statement from the Greek premier’s office said on Monday.



Trump “recognized the right of Greece to enforce the law on its borders,” the statement added.

Greece has suspended asylum procedures to prevent thousands of migrants crossing its border from Turkey.

The Turkish government opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe, saying it anticipated an imminent migrant wave from Syria’s Idlib region due to an escalation of conflict there.

More than 10,000 migrants have attempted in recent days to cross into Greece from Turkey’s land border. Guards have fired tear gas into crowds caught between the fences in no-man’s land.

