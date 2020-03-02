Uzbekistan has suspended flights to and from Afghanistan, Iran, and Italy to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Central Asian nation's foreign ministry said on Monday.

The country joins a list of other Middle Eastern and Central Asian nations who has suspended flights to Iran, including Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan, and Bahrain. Kazakhstan announced on Monday it was banning Iranians from entry from March 5.

Italy, where the death toll jumped to 34 on Sunday, has also been banned by various countries.

Last Update: Monday, 2 March 2020 KSA 09:13 - GMT 06:13