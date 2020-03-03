All travelers entering Beijing from the virus hotspots of South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy will have to be quarantined for 14 days, the Deputy Secretary General of the Beijing Municipal Government, Chen Bei, said on Tuesday.



Shanghai earlier said it would also compel visitors who had recently travelled to countries with “relatively serious virus conditions” to submit to 14 days of isolation, but it did not name the countries.

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 12:06 - GMT 09:06