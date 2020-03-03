Shanghai, the largest city in China, will begin a 14-day quarantine for people entering the city from coronavirus-hit countries, according to an official on Tuesday.

Shanghai, home to more than 22 million people, is more than 800 kilometers east of the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus in Wuhan and has recorded less than 1,000 cases so far.

The countries where arrivals will be quarantined are those “with relatively serious virus conditions,” said the Chinese official quoted by Reuters on Tuesday.

- Developing.

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 09:24 - GMT 06:24