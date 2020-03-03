China will send a chartered plane to Iran on the evening of March 3 to pick up its citizens from areas struck by the coronavirus, according to a report by Global Times, which is run by the official People's Daily newspaper.
Outside China, where the COVID-19 coronavirus first emerged, Iran is one of the countries that is worst affected by the epidemic. On Monday, Iran had reported 66 dead amid 1,501 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic.
