China will send a plane to Iran on Tuesday to evacuate its citizens from the coronavirus-hit country, according to local media reports.

The coronavirus, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has spread around the world over the past week, with more new cases now appearing outside China than within.



There are more than 90,000 cases globally, with more than 80,000 of them in China, and infections appearing in 77 other countries and territories, with Ukraine the latest country to report its first case.



Iran's health ministry announced on Tuesday that 11 more people had died from the new coronavirus in the past day, bringing the Islamic republic's overall death toll to 77.

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 17:37 - GMT 14:37