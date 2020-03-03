The head of Iran's emergency medical services, Pirhossein Kolivand, has been infected with coronavirus, the ILNA news agency reported on Tuesday.
Kolivand's "health is good and there is no need for concern", the office said in a statement, according to ILNA.
Seventy seven Iranians have died from coronavirus and 2336 have been infected, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.
