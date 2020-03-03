Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has received Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman who was on a one-day official visit to Islamabad.

“During the meeting, they reviewed the fraternal and historic relations binding the Kingdom and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments of mutual concern and ways of enhancing and developing cooperation between the two countries, particularly the defense and security aspects to guarantee the security and stability of the region,” according to a statement on the Saudi Press Agency.

Later in the day, Prince Khaled bin Salman Commander had a separate meeting with Pakistan’s army General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

with Pakistan's army General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman. (SPA)

During their meeting, the two discussed the importance of enhancing the current military cooperation between Riyadh and Islamabad as well as the efforts toward regional security and stability.

Prince Khaled bin Salman arrived in Pakistan earlier on Monday where he was received at Noor Khan base by the Chief of General Staff of Saudi Arabia Gen. Fayyad Alruwaili and senior Pakistani generals, the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan and a number of civil and military officials, according to SPA.

