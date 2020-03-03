The United Nations on Tuesday appealed for nearly $900 million to help hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees and vulnerable host communities in Bangladesh this year.

The UN refugee agency and the International Organization for Migration and other partners launched a joint appeal for $877 million (789 million euros).

The money would go “to respond to the needs of approximately 855,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar and over 444,000 vulnerable Bangladeshis in the communities generously hosting them,” they said in a statement.

The requested funds would go to cover vital services like food, shelter, and sanitation, as well as healthcare, education and protection services, it said.

A volunteer of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society in Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar on July 4, 2018. (Reuters)

Bangladesh and Myanmar have already signed a repatriation deal to send back some Rohingya to their homeland -- but safety fears mean very few have agreed to return.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam told reporters in Geneva Tuesday his country expected the international community to push harder to ensure movement on the deal.

“We expect the UN member countries to do more and work closely and to do everything possible to put pressure on Myanmar to take their citizens back in a manner ... that is safe, voluntary and dignified,” he said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 16:32 - GMT 13:32