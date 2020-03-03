The coronavirus, which originated in China and was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization on January 30, has since infected over 90,000 people worldwide, spreading across every continent except Antarctica, and claimed the lives of more than 3,000 so far.

This has raised concerns over the likelihood of death in case of contracting the virus.

According to a latest study released by the Chinese Center for Disease and Prevention, which reviewed more than 44,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China as of February 11, the death rate was ten times higher in the very elderly compared to the middle-aged and children.

Here are the findings:

For children under nine years old, the mortality rate is 0 percent.

For the age group 10 to 39 years old, the mortality rate is 0.2 percent.

For the age group 40 to 49 years old, the mortality rate is 0.4 percent.

For the age group 50 to 59 years old, the mortality rate is 1.3 percent.

For the age group 60 to 69 years old, the mortality rate is 3.6 percent.

For the age group 70 to 79 years old, the mortality rate is 8 percent.

For the age group 80 years old and above, the mortality rate is 14.8 percent.

As for the sex ratio, men are more likely to die (2.8%) than women (1.7%).

Last Update: Tuesday, 3 March 2020 KSA 05:41 - GMT 02:41