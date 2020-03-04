The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in Washington state rose on Tuesday to 27, including nine deaths, up from 18 cases and six deaths a day earlier, state health authorities reported, in the largest US outbreak to emerge from local transmission.
The deaths - eight in King County and one in neighboring Snohomish County - mark the first fatalities documented in the United States from a respiratory illness that has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide, mostly in China, where the epidemic originated in December.
All 27 confirmed cases in Washington are clustered in two adjacent Puget Sound counties in the greater Seattle area, making it the largest concentration detected to date by the US public health system.
Several of those who died had been residents of a long-term nursing care facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland called LifeCare, according to information furnished by the Seattle & King County Public Health agency.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?