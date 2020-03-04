The European Union will not give in to “blackmail” by Turkey and its borders will remain closed to migrants despite Ankara’s threat to let them pass, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday.

“The borders of Greece and the Schengen Area are closed, and we will ensure they stay closed” despite attempts by thousands of migrants who have massed on Turkey’s frontier since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they would be allowed to cross into the EU, Le Drian told senators.

In a related development, The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell promised on Wednesday an additional 170 million euros in aid for vulnerable groups in Syria in a visit to Turkey, which has demanded greater assistance over the conflict.

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 March 2020 KSA 18:20 - GMT 15:20