In the the latest on the Democratic presidential primary and Super Tuesday, Joe Biden has won Virginia's Democratic presidential primary.

His victory comes as polls began to close in some states on Super Tuesday. Voting is underway elsewhere in the country, including California, the night’s biggest prize.

Virginia has 99 delegates at stake. It has been considered a tossup state that is increasingly moving to the left

Millions of voters from Maine to California were casting ballots in a series of high-stakes Super Tuesday primary contests that tested the strength of starkly different visions for America’s future as Democrats hurtled toward a November rematch with President Donald Trump.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders began the day as the Democrats’ undisputed presidential front-runner, backed by a coalition of energized liberals, young voters and Latinos. The progressive was fighting to beat back the sudden rise of former Vice President Joe Biden, who seized a wave of new support from some of his former Democratic presidential rivals just hours before polls opened in his quest to lead the party’s moderate wing.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (right), waits in line to vote with his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, second from right, on Super Tuesday in Sacramento, California, on March 3, 2020. (AP)

The clash between the two men, each leading coalitions of disparate demographics and political beliefs, peaked on a day that could determine whether the Democrats’ 2020 nomination fight will stretch all the way to the party’s July convention or be decided much sooner.

Many Democratic voters in Super Tuesday’s presidential primaries made up their minds just before casting a ballot - a sign of fluidity in a race recently upended by Joe Biden’s blowout in South Carolina.

The share of late deciders ranged from about a quarter of voters in Texas to roughly half in Minnesota, according to AP VoteCast surveys of voters in several Super Tuesday contests.

Moderate and conservative voters in each state were slightly more likely than their liberal counterparts to delay a decision to the last minute.

The indecision shows voters grappling with their choices in a race that is changing quickly. Biden’s big win in South Carolina on Saturday revived his struggling campaign and helped push three of his rivals toward the exit.

