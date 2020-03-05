Indonesia will ban entry and transit of foreign visitors who have visited cities hit by coronavirus outbreaks in Iran, Italy, and South Korea in the last 14 days, starting March 8, the country’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

Travelers coming from other places in the three countries will need to provide a certificate issued by health authorities to declare that they are healthy, Minister Retno Marsudi said.

The measures follow a similar ban on entry and transit of visitors from mainland China to limit the spread of the virus.

Last Update: Thursday, 5 March 2020 KSA 12:39 - GMT 09:39