Two American vloggers went live on YouTube from the stranded Grand Princess cruise ship on Wednesday, after the return of the ship was delayed due to some passengers and crew members developing symptoms of the new coronavirus.

“Even though we come into port tomorrow [Thursday], it doesn’t sound like we’re going to get off this ship until, at the earliest, Saturday,” said Lia, one of the two vloggers from the YouTube channel “Hot Chicken.”

Officials delayed the return of the Grand Princess to San Francisco on Thursday morning from Hawaii in order to carry out testing on board for those potentially infected.

In the video, the two women appear to be sick with a dry cough, but they say that they were tested and that they do not have the virus.

However, the two remained distressed about the situation. Describing what they’re going through Laura said she “didn’t sleep at all last night,” adding that her heart rate was high.

“I don’t want to go home to my family because I don’t want to take anything to them. I don’t want to take it to my city if I happen to have it on my clothes or whatever,” she added with clear concern.

A 71-year-old man who had been aboard the same vessel during its previous voyage to Mexico died after contracting the COVID-19 illness, becoming the first fatal case in California, the operator Princess Cruises and California Governor Gavin Newsom said.

The ship’s return from its current voyage was being delayed to allow “ample timing” for testing “a number of passengers and crew members that have developed symptoms,” Newsom told a press conference.

Eleven passengers and 10 crew members were potentially infected with the virus, Newsom said.

The ship held about 2,500 passengers plus crew, said Newsom. According to the company’s website, the vessel is manned by 1,150 crew.

The Grand Princess belongs to Princess Cruises, the same company which operated the coronavirus-stricken ship held off Japan last month on which more than 700 people on board tested positive.

At least six people who were hospitalized after being taken off the Diamond Princess have died.

With AFP

Last Update: Thursday, 5 March 2020 KSA 15:43 - GMT 12:43