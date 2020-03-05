Hong Kong authorities confirmed that a pet dog belonging to a coronavirus patient had tested positive for the virus, likely marking the first case of human-to-animal transmission, the South China Morning Post reported.

The dog will now remain in quarantine. It had tested “weak positive for the virus last week, the city’s agricultural and fisheries department said.

This is the first case of a pet catching the coronavirus amid a global outbreak that has now infected more than 93,000 people and claimed 3,200 lives.



Last Update: Thursday, 5 March 2020 KSA 14:18 - GMT 11:18