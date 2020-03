Switzerland announced its first death from coronavirus on Thursday, according to Swiss police.

A 74-year-old woman died after being hospitalised in the canton of Vaud since Tuesday, police said. She was a high-risk patient suffering from chronic disease, authorities added.

The mountainous country, known as a relatively impenetrable refuge from global events, is the latest country to record a death from the covid-19 disease which is close to becoming a global pandemic. Switzerland's neighbor Italy has been the center of the disease in Europe, with over 100 deaths - the highest outside of China, where the virus began.

- With Reuters.

Last Update: Thursday, 5 March 2020 KSA 12:09 - GMT 09:09