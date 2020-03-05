The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved an $8.3 billion funding bill to combat the spread of coronavirus on Wednesday, sending the emergency legislation to the Senate.
The measure, which passed 415-2, funds a series of government-sponsored initiatives including expanded testing for the virus that has infected at least 129 people in the United States.
