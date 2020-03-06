The confirmed number of Dutch coronavirus cases rose to 128 on Friday, from 82 on Thursday, health authorities said, and the country reported its first death.



The National Institute for Public Health confirmed the latest numbers in a daily update. The fatal case was of an 86-year-old man who died at a Rotterdam hospital.

Last Update: Friday, 6 March 2020 KSA 16:24 - GMT 13:24