Peru recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Martin Vizcarra said in a televised statement on Friday, as the disease begins to spread around South America.



The patient is a 25-year-old man who had traveled to Spain, France, and the Czech Republic, Vizcarra added.



South American neighbors Argentina and Chile also announced their first confirmed cases this week, while a number of cases have been confirmed in Brazil.

Last Update: Friday, 6 March 2020 KSA 15:56 - GMT 12:56