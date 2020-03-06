Germany on Friday reported 134 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, the Robert Koch Institute said.



The number of cases rose to 534, up from 400 reported on Thursday evening. More than half of the cases, 281, are in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state.

Fifteen of Germany’s 16 federal states have now reported cases of the novel coronavirus.

Germany has not reported a fatal case of the virus, which emerged in the Chinese metropolis Wuhan late last year and is quickly spreading around the world.

Last Update: Friday, 6 March 2020 KSA 11:37 - GMT 08:37