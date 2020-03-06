Germany on Friday reported 134 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, the Robert Koch Institute said.
The number of cases rose to 534, up from 400 reported on Thursday evening. More than half of the cases, 281, are in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state.
