Russia has identified six new cases of coronavirus, including five in Moscow, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s coronavirus crisis center as saying on Friday.



That took the total number of confirmed cases to 13, a sharp rise. There have been no confirmed cases of people contracting the virus inside Russia. All the new cases were people travelling from Italy, the report said.

Check out our coronavirus-dedicated page for all updates.

Last Update: Friday, 6 March 2020 KSA 16:14 - GMT 13:14