Social media users are saying that decorative sculptures in a meeting room, in which Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Moscow, were an insult meant to belittle the Turkish delegation.
Hardcore trolling (messaging?) by #Kremlin protocol to #Erdogan while on visit to #Moscow— Maxim A. Suchkov (@MSuchkov_ALM) March 6, 2020
1. Statue of Catherine the Great (defeated Ottomans in 1768-74 and 1787-92, annexed Crimea in 1783)
2. Bronze sculpture feat. #Russia/n soldiers who defeated #Turkey in Bulgaria in 1877-1878 pic.twitter.com/mqndQafO3I
The statue of Catherine the Great overlooking the modern day Turkish Viziers and Pashas will definitely be remembered as an iconic moment in Russia–Turkey relations. But the second sculpture looks like a fixed detail in Putin’s meetings. Do you have any more detail about it? pic.twitter.com/hTd78VP0N1— Ahmet Kalafat (@Ahmet_Kalafat_) March 6, 2020
