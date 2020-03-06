South Africa’s first coronavirus case came from Italy via Dubai to the main airport in the eastern city of Durban, the health minister said on Friday.



Zweli Mkhize was briefing media in Hilton, the eastern South African town where the man with the virus is admitted to hospital after testing positive the day before. Mkhize was correcting earlier reports that the man had come through the main international airport in Johannesburg.



He added that there was currently no other South African coronavirus patient apart from the one reported already.

Last Update: Friday, 6 March 2020 KSA 17:27 - GMT 14:27