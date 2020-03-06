The Vatican said on Friday that a patient in its health services had tested positive for coronavirus.
Spokesman Matteo Bruni said the discovery was made on Thursday and that outpatient services in Vatican clinics had been suspended to sanitize the areas. He said its emergency services will continue, adding that the Vatican had informed Italian health authorities.
