About a quarter of China's new confirmed cases and almost all of those outside the epidemic's epicenter in Wuhan originated outside the country on Friday, according to official data.
Mainland China had 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, the country's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday, down from 143 cases a day earlier and marking the lowest number since January 20, when the NHC started to publish nationwide figures.
Outside of central China's Hubei province, there were 25 new confirmed cases reported on March 6, of which 24 came from outside China.
Most of these were in China's northwestern Gansu province, from quarantined passengers who entered the provincial capital of Lanzhou on commercial flights from Iran between March 2 and March 5.
The capital Beijing reported four new cases on Friday, of which three came from Italy, according to a notice from the Beijing health commission posted on its official Weibo account on Saturday.
