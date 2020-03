France’s Health Ministry said on Saturday that two more people had died from the coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 11 people.

One of the two fatalities was confirmed in the northern part of France, the other in Normandy, the ministry said in a statement.

France has now 716 confirmed cases of coronavirus an increase of 103 compared with a day earlier, the ministry said.

Last Update: Saturday, 7 March 2020 KSA 17:00 - GMT 14:00