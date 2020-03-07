Around 70 people were trapped after a hotel collapsed in China's eastern Fujian province on Saturday evening, officials said, adding that the hotel was recently converted into a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients.

Xinjia Hotel collapsed around 7:30 pm (1130 GMT) and around 23 people had been rescued by 9:00 pm, according to a Quanzhou city government statement.

The 80-room hotel was recently converted to a quarantine facility for people who had recent contact with coronavirus patients, the People's Daily state newspaper reported.

State news agency Xinhua said rescue efforts were ongoing.

Last Update: Saturday, 7 March 2020 KSA 17:15 - GMT 14:15