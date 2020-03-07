Two federal health screeners at Los Angeles International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent to their colleagues today and seen by Reuters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees were conducting secondary screenings of passengers arriving from overseas, including from China, and have been directed to self-quarantine until March 17, the email said.



“At this time, we cannot confirm where these two screeners were exposed,” said the email, which was sent by a senior CDC official. “Let us keep our colleagues in our thoughts during this period.”



Last Update: Saturday, 7 March 2020 KSA 05:04 - GMT 02:04