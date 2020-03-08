Australian state police on Sunday charged two Sydney women involved in a violent brawl over toilet rolls as major grocers in the country restrict supplies to one pack per person amid panic buying by residents.
New South Wales police said two women, aged 23 and 60, were issued court attendance notices for affray “following an altercation at a supermarket.” They are due to appear at a local court on April 28.
Toilet paper has emerged as the unlikely number one stockpiling target for people worried that the spread of the coronavirus epidemic will lead to supply shortages.
